Richmond Police identify 18-year-old killed in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Gilpin Court Monday night, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Saint James Street for a reported shooting and found man with a gunshot wound.

Terrance Willis, Jr. of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.