Henrico teen killed in Richmond was beloved big brother about to attend VSU, family says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico teenager killed in a notorious Richmond neighborhood is being remembered as a protector who was about to attend college, according to his family.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Saint James Street in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood for a shooting report on Monday night, officials with Richmond Police said.

When they arrived, officers found Terrance Willis Jr. dead at the scene, officers said.

Terrance Willis Sr. told Jon Burkett that his son was just two weeks from fulfilling a promise he made to his parents: starting his freshman year at Virginia State University.

The 18-year-old was remembered as a protector who loved being a big brother and was always looking out for his family.

That is how his mother knew something was wrong late Monday night.

"His mom said she'd been tracking him that night and no response," Willis Sr. said.

His father was stumped as to why his son was in Gilpin Court.

“He was a good kid, helpful, very smart, outgoing,” Willis Sr. said. “T.J. had a lot of stuff lined up good going for him. And I was proud of him."

While Willis Jr. played football throughout his high school years, as graduation neared he showed a lot of interest in accounting and wanted to put his 3.7 GPA to use at VSU. He hoped to graduate and head to Wall Street.

"He was good with numbers and I was for that,” his father said. “I was pushing him. Whatever you want to do, as long as it’s positive, as long as it’s something that can help you and your family.”

Terrance Willis Sr.

Willis Sr.’s dreams for his son are now dashed by violence and he had these words for whoever killed his son.

"Turn yourself in. Do the right thing,” Willis Sr. said. “You know you don't want to be dealing with nothing negative out here. You hurt somebody's loved one and deal with the consequences. Be a man."

Willis Sr. said he has told family and friends to silence the chatter about retaliating. The God-fearing man said karma has its way of getting justice.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.