Mechanicsville man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

In January, investigators got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a man living in Mechancsville. After a thorough investigation, detectives identifed Sabre Aries Keene, 20, as the suspect.

Keene was taken into custody and is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

He was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

