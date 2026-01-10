Goochland deputy wins state award for community service, mentorship

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Goochland County school resource officer was recently honored with a statewide award for his commitment to serving the community.

"I don't do it for the awards, but it is nice when you get it," said Sgt. Ryan Leabough.

For the past 10 years, Leabough has been a staple in Goochland County schools as a resource officer, often changing the uniform after school for a whistle in coaching. Basketball is his favorite.

"This is the only place I applied when I went into law enforcement, and when I accepted this job this is where I knew I wanted to be until I retire," Leabough said. "Goochland County means a lot to me, I mean, it raised me, so I do everything I can to give back. That's why I do youth sports and things like that, because it means a lot to me to help the youth."

Leabough won the Virginia Law Enforcement, or VALE, Mike Walter Memorial Officer of the Year Award. It was named after Trooper Mike Walter who was killed in May of 2017 in Richmond's Mosby Court in the line of duty. Walter was big in the Powhatan's sports community as a wrestling coach, and having the skills to lead, especially where it requires teamwork, is part of the requirements to receive the award.

"When I walk around the school, it's, 'Hey, that's Coach Leabough.' I don't get Deputy or Sgt. Leabough, I get, 'That's Coach Leabough.' I think that's where it bonds us all together, that sports kind of brings us together," Leabough said. "Sports means a lot to me and so does law enforcement in Goochland County, and it all comes together because of the relationships."

Those are relationships he's seen evolve in his career. Some people he's coached have moved on to work at the sheriff's office. Both satisfying and humbling, adding that having his name mentioned in the same breath as Mike Walter is an honor he'll never forget.

"In Goochland County, Ryan is our Mike, what Mike was in Powhatan County," said Sheriff Steven Creasey. "Ryan does it with basketball, he has camps with basketball, he's just a great mentor for so many kids here in Goochland."

Along with a plaque, VALE gave Leabough a $350 check. He immediately grinned saying he could now buy his players some warm up shirts.

