Virginia lawmakers push prescription drug affordability board to cut costs

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers are once again pushing to create a prescription drug affordability board that could save residents hundreds of dollars annually on medications.

The bipartisan legislation would make Virginia the first state to automatically match Medicare's negotiated drug prices for all residents. Currently, Virginians pay 25% more than the national average for prescription medications.

An AARP survey shows 84% of Virginians support the policy.

"There is something kind of fundamentally unifying about the idea that it is expensive to live right now," said Del. Karrie Delaney (D-Centerville). "And when you have to make choices between food on the table, a roof over your head, and the medication that you need to stay alive, that is an unfair choice for any Virginian and it's something that I think is really going to bring people together."

Delaney said having bipartisan support will makes a significant difference.

"When we're able to pass legislation that comes with bipartisan consensus, it's generational change," Delaney said.

The bill has passed the General Assembly twice in recent years but was vetoed. With Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger's expected support, the legislation could soon become law.

