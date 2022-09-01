Why Richmond's iconic murals along the James River are about to be painted over

RICHMOND, Va. -- The colorful, interesting, and Instagram-worthy murals that adorn the side of the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal in downtown Richmond will soon be painted over.

But don't worry art fans, new murals are in the works.

The RVA Street Art Festival plans to return to its original location along the canal. The festival is scheduled for September 16 - 18 and marks the 10th anniversary of the first fest.

WTVR

"While the Festival is proud of the impact the murals have had on downtown and throughout the City, it is time for some fresh paint to celebrate the growth of street art in Richmond in the last decade," event organizers wrote.

“I remain amazed at the impact this site has had on the City in the last ten years,” festival co-founder Jon Baliles said. “It’s hard to find a video about Richmond on social media today without seeing a shot of this building. It has become a must-visit spot.”

Visitors have a few more days to head downtown to take photos with the current murals. Priming the walls for the new murals is scheduled to start September 12.

WTVR

"I can’t believe the longevity of these murals have had and how this site became so iconic, but I am so excited about what the next generation of local artists will create in a few weeks,”

festival co-founder Ed Trask said.

“This refresh with artists that are from Richmond or got their creative start in Richmond is testimony to how far the street art scene has come in the last ten years. It’s been incredible," Board member and founder of Mending Walls Hamilton Glass added.

Previous RVA Street Art festival locations include:

Haxall Canal Hydro Plant (2012)

GRTC Bus Depot (2013)

Manchester Silos (2016)

The Diamond (2017)

Proceeds from the event support Richmond Public Schools’ Arts Programs.

