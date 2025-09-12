RRHA CEO responds to mayor's opposition to Gilpin Court redevelopment plan: 'Very sad day'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Stephen Nesmith expressed disappointment Friday after Mayor Danny Avula outlined eight requirements that must be met before he can support the Gilpin Court redevelopment plan.

"It was a very sad day," Nesmith said during a Friday press conference responding to the mayor's Thursday statement on the the Reimagine Gilpin Court plan. "It was a sad day for collaboration, unity of purpose, to advance what are horrible conditions that Gilpin residents are living in."

Nesmith acknowledged that some of the mayor's eight requirements make sense and said several have already been integrated into RRHA's revised plan.

"As I read the eight points from the mayor I think many of them make sense. Some of them we have already integrated into our new plan that we've put forward," Nesmith said.

However, Mayor Avula maintained Friday that the plan still lacks necessary clarity for residents and city officials.

"There are a lot of details that still need to be worked out, there are a lot of residents who don't know or understand what the implications are for them and that's what we want to see and that's what it's really going to take for me and city council to be in support of the plan," Avula said.

The mayor's opposition centers on concerns about transferring Gilpin Court management to the Richmond Development Corporation, inadequate community input, and the need for City Council approval as outlined in the Richmond 300 Master Plan.

Gilpin Court resident Kiera Harris, a member of the Gilpin Informed Resident Group, attended Nesmith's press conference and sided with the mayor's position.

"I feel like he only held two community meetings because he was forced by the city council to do so, before that it has been no communications with the residents or the stakeholders of the Jackson Ward community plan since 2023," Harris said. "I did like the mayor's message, there's a few things that need to be worked out, but I do appreciate his support and I look forward to going from there."

Nesmith said he remains hopeful that negotiations can continue.

"I must continue to be optimistic to be hopeful that we will get back at the negotiating table to discuss the substitute ordinance that RRHA offered that was a win-win for involved," Nesmith said. "We'll be behind the other housing authorities in the Commonwealth. We have to listen and learn to integrate."

City Council was scheduled to vote on RRHA's current redevelopment plan next Wednesday. Nesmith says he's unsure if the vote will be postponed following the mayor's opposition.

