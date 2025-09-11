Richmond mayor opposes Gilpin Court redevelopment plan, cites governance concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said he cannot support the current plan to redevelop one of the city's public housing communities in a statement issued Thursday, citing concerns about governance and community input.

The Reimagine Gilpin Court plan would transfer management of Gilpin Court to the Richmond Development Corporation, a nonprofit arm of the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority.

Avula said the plan should be removed until concerns about RDC's governing body are addressed. The mayor's statement says in part:

"I appreciate recent requests from RRHA staff leadership to provide support for the Gilpin Court redevelopment proposal. City resources and leadership are essential to the redevelopment process moving forward. However, I cannot endorse RRHA's approach until the following requirements are met:



"RRHA should use the Jackson Ward Community Plan (JWCP) as its guidance for the Gilpin Court redevelopment, and it will have to seek City Council approval of the plan as called for by the Richmond 300 Master Plan. Deviations from the plans require clear justification, and the opportunity for the public to discuss in a public process prior to its transmission to Council. "RRHA should revitalize the Gilpin Informed Residents initiative to ensure residents have access to accurate information and a trusted way to relay feedback and concerns to RRHA. RRHA should work with Gilpin Informed Neighbors and the Gilpin Tenants Council to develop a Tenants Bill of Rights to ensure residents have rights to return and to access housing options. "The Jackson Ward Community Plan states that all 781 Gilpin Court units are to be replaced by project-based voucher units in the Gilpin footprint and across the city. RRHA must confirm that this is still the plan, and if not, explain its plan for replacing each deeply affordable unit in Gilpin Court. "RRHA should develop and distribute materials very clearly showing the projected timeline for redevelopment and the critical steps leading to redevelopment; housing options for Gilpin residents; and services and resources available to Gilpin residents before, during , and after redevelopment. "Those supports should include, for instance, ensuring all Gilpin Court residents have adequate information and opportunity to become lease compliant and hence eligible for housing vouchers, as well as holistic family-based connections to workforce development, educational, and health services. RRHA must make every effort to assure all Gilpin residents receive robust support, regardless of current lease compliance status. "RRHA should withdraw its proposal to convey Gilpin Court to Richmond Development Corporation (RDC) until major concerns about RDC’s governance structure are addressed. It is concerning that the majority of RDC board seats are held by RRHA staff members. The majority of the board should be long-term community stakeholders, and the City of Richmond should have permanent representation on the board. "RRHA should establish, in collaboration with the City of Richmond, an ongoing Jackson Ward Community Plan Steering Committee to provide advice, ensure implementation, and celebrate the achievements of the project. This steering committee should be comprised of the Gilpin Informed Residents, Gilpin Tenant Council members, Jackson Ward community members, City of Richmond staff, and other community stakeholders. "Upon request, RRHA must commit to providing the City detailed financial information; detailed information about resources and programming available to residents of Gilpin Court and other RRHA communities; and detailed information about the physical condition of RRHA properties."

For months, residents have voiced concerns about the lack of clear communication about the plan and its impact on their community.

CBS 6 has reached out to RRHA for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.