Gilpin Court redevelopment stalled after commission rejects plan

RICHMOND, Va. — The future of Gilpin Court’s redevelopment remains uncertain after a RRHA Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith said he’ll keep negotiations going with Mayor Danny Avula and City Council members.

RRHA is seeking a mayoral letter of support and council approval of the project to include in its application for federal funding.

But recently, Nesmith’s current plan has faced opposition from the Mayor and Councilmember Kenya Gibson over concerns of transparency, residents' rights, and the need for council approval before moving forward.

At Wednesday’s RRHA Board of Commissioners meeting, the project dominated the discussion.

After more than an hour of debate, the Board struck down Nesmith’s proposed resolution to submit the Section 18 application, which is a move that would have locked in Tenant Protection Vouchers and the phased disposition of Gilpin Court for the time being while negotiations continue with the Mayor and City Council.

Nesmith argued the resolution would have strengthened his position at the negotiation table. He said talks had broken down but noted he was encouraged after receiving a call from Council President Cynthia Newbille earlier in the day.,

“It’s important I believe, again, that this board say that on the record that it’s in support of the idea to go forward with the application,” Nesmith said.

While three commissioners supported his resolution, in the end, most opposed it.

Some said they weren’t ready to vote without reviewing a complete application and some felt it wasn’t necessary because the bylaws already give the CEO authority to negotiate.

“It is not necessary to do that, and I’m hearing time is of the essence. So instead of doing this resolution maybe we should get everyone together the administration, city council, the CEO into a room, and hammer out the details and bring us back a finalized disposition application that we can move forward with,” said Kyle Elliot.

After the failed vote, Nesmith asked the commission to consider any resolution that clarified his ability to meet with the Mayor and Council.

Commissioners agreed to the scaled back measure of authorizing him to continue negotiations after another round of debate.

