Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multi-vehicle wreck with downed power lines closes Route 60 east in New Kent

Multi-vehicle wreck with downed power lines closes Route 60 east in New Kent
Multi-vehicle wreck with downed power lines closes Route 60 east in New Kent
Traffic Road Closed Sign Route 288 Day Generic
Posted
and last updated

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash that downed power lines has closed eastbound Route 60 in New Kent County Sunday night.

VDOT officials said Pocahontas Trail was closed near Mountcastle Road as of around 8:20 p.m.

"Extended closures are anticipated," officials warned. "Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

There has been no word yet from Virginia State Police about the crash or potential injuries.

This is a developing story. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, snap a photo or video and send it to CBS 6.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone