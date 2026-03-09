Multi-vehicle wreck with downed power lines closes Route 60 east in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash that downed power lines has closed eastbound Route 60 in New Kent County Sunday night.

VDOT officials said Pocahontas Trail was closed near Mountcastle Road as of around 8:20 p.m.

All EB lanes closed on U.S. 60 (Pocahontas Trl) near Mountcastle Rd due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed power lines. Extended closures are anticipated.



Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays. https://t.co/4477oJUY6q pic.twitter.com/KHmwpct73X — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) March 9, 2026

"Extended closures are anticipated," officials warned. "Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

There has been no word yet from Virginia State Police about the crash or potential injuries.



This is a developing story. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, snap a photo or video and send it to CBS 6.

