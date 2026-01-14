Roscoe Cooper elected as new Henrico Board of Supervisors chair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Fairfield District representative Roscoe Cooper as its new chair Jan. 14. Cooper is the first county official to be elected as both the chair of the board of supervisors and the Henrico School Board (of which he was a member from 2016 to 2024). He also served as vice-chair of the board of supervisors last year. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

