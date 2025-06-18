12-year-old Romir recognized as Petersburg hero for saving family from house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A 12-year-old Petersburg boy received special recognition for his heroic actions that saved his family from a house fire.

Romir Parker was honored at the Petersburg City Council meeting for rescuing his two younger brothers and grandmother from a fast-moving house fire two weeks ago.

"And whereas Romir Parker's courage is a shining example of resilience, responsibility, and the power of instinctive leadership in our youth. And therefore I, Samuel Parham, Mayor of the City of Petersburg, do hereby proclaim 12-year-old Romir Parker as an official City of Petersburg hero," Mayor Sam Parham said.

The young hero will throw out the first pitch at the Tri-Cities Chili Peppers game on Wednesday during First Responders Night.

