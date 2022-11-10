Judge didn’t consider ‘mass shooting’ evidence in case against man named in debunked Dogwood Dell plot

RICHMOND, Va. -- The final court proceeding for Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas, a man who Richmond Police linked to an unsubstantiated July 4 mass shooting plot, wrapped up Thursday.

A prosecutor for the U.S. government told the judge that their investigation concluded there was insufficient of a mass shooting plot.

Judge Hannah Lauck sentenced Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas to five and a half months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States. The Bureau of Prisons will determine if the time he’s already served in jail will count toward his prison sentencing.

Both the defense and prosecution asked the judge not to consider any information related to weapons that were found in Balacarcel-Bavagas' housemate Julio Alvarado-Dubon's possession or the tip of a mass shooting.

Defense attorneys called it “extraneous information“ that is irrelevant to the “simple offense” of illegal re-entry.

"I don’t think we have enough evidence to bring any claim other than illegal re-entry,” a U.S. government attorney said.

The judge said there is “insufficient reliability” between the weapons found in Dubon’s room and Balcarcel-Bavagas

She said she “will not” and “cannot” consider the weapons or tip in her sentencing.

On July 6, 2022, then Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and his boss, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, held a press conference where they told the public the men were planning a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.

They said a "hero citizen" provided a tip that prompted police to make the arrests.

"There is no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved," Smith said at the press conference.

Last month, prosecutors handling the Balcarcel-Bavagas case said they lacked evidence to prove he was planning to shoot people at a big event on the Fourth of July or commit other acts of violence.

Alvarado-Dubon's attorney argued Richmond Police conducted an illegal search of his home, and therefore, the evidence against him should be withheld.

When Balcarcel was asked in court if he had anything to say at the end of the proceeding, he said [in Spanish]:

"I don't have anything else to say and want to thank you [the judge] for the job you have done."

