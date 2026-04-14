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Police identify man found dead in Richmond dumpster

Body found in trash receptacle at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources say
Body found in trash receptacle at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources say
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the victim of a fatal April 9 shooting as Roger Swinson, 42, of Richmond.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of St. James Street, in the Gilpin Court public housing community, at approximately 10:27 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Swinson down and unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Swinson was shot in a hallway and then dumped into a trash receptacle, where police found his body.

Swinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will officially determine his cause and manner of death.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Swinson's death and ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email If you knew Mr. Swinson, please share your condolences here.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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