Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

items.[0].image.alt
City of Charlottesville
A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was hoisted off its stone pedestal the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021.
LeeRemoved.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 08:41:36-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.

Crews were also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.

The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights.

A push for removal bubbled up in 2016.

The monument then became a rallying cry for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in which peaceful counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.