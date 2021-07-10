PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

Share Facebook

Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark) John C. Clark/AP

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker speaks before the removal of the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Lieutenant General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from Market Street Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark) John C. Clark/AP

A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was hoisted off its stone pedestal the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021. City of Charlottesville

Statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson removed in Charlottesville, Virginia. City of Charlottesville

In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va. Steve Helber/AP

