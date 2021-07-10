Watch
PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)Photo by: John C. Clark/AP
Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)Photo by: John C. Clark/AP
Workers prepare to remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)Photo by: John C. Clark/AP
Workers prepare to remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)Photo by: John C. Clark/AP
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker speaks before the removal of the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Lieutenant General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from Market Street Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)Photo by: John C. Clark/AP
A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was hoisted off its stone pedestal the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021. Photo by: City of Charlottesville
Statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson removed in Charlottesville, Virginia.Photo by: City of Charlottesville
In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va.Photo by: Steve Helber/AP

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker speaks before the removal of the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Lieutenant General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from Market Street Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)John C. Clark/AP
A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was hoisted off its stone pedestal the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021. City of Charlottesville
Statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson removed in Charlottesville, Virginia.City of Charlottesville
In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va.Steve Helber/AP
