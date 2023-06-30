Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Rob Cardwell help celebrate summer with free ice cream at the pool

Rob Cardwell hands out ice cream at the pool
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 18:05:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 is celebrating summer and the Fourth of July with help from Virginia Credit Union.

Rob Cardwell is usually in classrooms reporting about the area's amazing teachers and students. But since school is out, he loaded up a cooler and went to the Randolph Community pool in Richmond to share a surprise with swimmers.

Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
💰6 Gives
📁Problem Solvers
👔Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us
🏅Beyond the Roster
✋I Have a Story

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone