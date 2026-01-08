Roanoke proposes rooftop Ferris wheel for Center in the Square

ROANOKE, Va. — Roanoke may soon add another star to its skyline with a proposal to build a Ferris wheel atop the city's cultural hub.

The Sky Garden Project would rise five to seven stories from the rooftop of Center in the Square, inspired by the old Ferris wheel at the former Salem Lakeside Amusement Park. Early renderings show enclosed gondolas with heated seats, allowing the attraction to operate year-round.

"So when I first heard this idea, I was really excited about the possibility for this," Mayor Joe Cobb said. "Everybody loves the rooftop of Center in the Square. We've got a great restaurant there, we've got great views."

The non-profit that runs the market has support from Roanoke City Council and hopes a funding request will be made to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes next week. Roanoke city officials would also need to approve the project.

The Ferris wheel could become another iconic feature of the "Star City of the South's skyline, offering visitors panoramic views from the heart of Roanoke's cultural district.



