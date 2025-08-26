Virginia attorney general says Roanoke College violated law in transgender athlete case

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares accused Roanoke College of violating state and federal law in its handling of a transgender student's request to join the women's swim team in 2023.

During a Monday news conference in Salem, Miyares said the college's actions violated both the Virginia Human Rights Act and Title IX of the federal code.

The unnamed student had competed on the men's swim team in 2021 before taking a break from competition. NCAA policy at the time allowed transgender athletes to compete, so the athlete began practicing with the women's team.

However, members of the women's swim team said their concerns were being ignored and claimed they faced retaliation after speaking out publicly during a news conference, including losing opportunities to study abroad.

"It's a travesty, an utter travesty that these swimmers who should have been enjoying their collegiate experiences, instead endured two years of hate for just having common sense," Miyares said.

Roanoke College denied the allegations in a statement to CBS 6.

Roanoke College is aware that the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has released a report alleging the college violated the Virginia Human Rights Act (VHRA) and Title IX in its response to a transgender student’s request to join the women’s swim team. The college categorically denies the unsubstantiated allegation that its trustees, faculty, staff, coaches, or administration violated the human rights of any students or retaliated against them in any way.



More than two years ago, in 2023, a student on the men’s swim team went through a gender transition and requested to swim on the women’s team. This was a first for Roanoke College, and the college did not have an institutional policy that addressed those circumstances. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), of which Roanoke is a member, at that time would have allowed the student to compete. But under the guidelines of USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming, the athlete was not allowed to compete.



In the face of contradictory guidance, the college acted swiftly but deliberatively to study the matter and, within six weeks, had adopted a policy more stringent than the NCAA position, which rendered the student ineligible to compete. The transgender student never competed on the women’s team.



As the report says: “As a factual matter, the Office does not find sufficient evidence that the women were denied the opportunity to compete in this case or that the College itself subjected the women to a hostile environment based on sex.” The report does allege that our faculty retaliated against members of the women’s swim team by rejecting their applications to May Term courses. That accusation is patently false; our faculty acted in good faith and followed our usual process regarding student selection for May Term courses.



As a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), the college follows a common calling that is rooted in our Lutheran intellectual tradition, yet open to a variety of insights from people with a wide variety of backgrounds. In accordance with that calling, we strive to hear all perspectives and seek balanced solutions. This situation was no different.



We understand that the issue of transgender participation in college sports is a highly charged topic. Understandably, Americans have strong opinions about the issue, and our response to this situation has earned the college both praise and derision. On behalf of everyone in our community, we celebrate the individual’s right to form opinions and champion the right to free speech.



From the beginning, we have been committed to full transparency and to fulfilling our almost 200-year Lutheran history of serving students. We expect the Attorney General to be similarly motivated and thus anticipate that any ongoing process will correct errors of fact and law reflected in the report.



The college has cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s Office and will continue to do so. We will also continue to stay in conversation within our community as we seek to find a path forward that supports and honors each and every member of our community.

