These roads will be closed for McAuliffe's campaign event with Barack Obama

RICHMOND, Va. — Several roads will be closed around VCU on Saturday for an event where Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

You'll need an event ticket to reach the Compass area of the campus from noon to 3 p.m.

Parking on the following streets will not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday:

1000 block of Grove Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets

900 block of Park Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets

00 block of North Harrison Street between Park Avenue and West Main Street

00 block of South Harrison Street between West Main and West Cary streets

800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street between North Harrison and North

Laurel streets, and Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place.

The following streets will be closed to public traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday: