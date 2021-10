RICHMOND, Va. -- Former President Barack Obama will be in Richmond on Saturday to campaign with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

The event — which is scheduled to take place from Noon - 3 p.m. outside Cabell Library at VCU — is free, but a ticket is required.

