Richmond road renamed to honor firefighter who died shielding son from gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. -- With dozens of her family members and fellow firefighters looking on, the children of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Berry unveiled a street sign on Thursday in South Richmond that has been named to honor her.

"It's a good feeling. It's a good day. But we believe in God and that God will take care of everything else in due time," Waverly Berry, Ashley's father, said.

The connection to Berry Road goes past just her name, as it's only minutes from her old fire station. Additionally, an uncle has lived on the road for decades and has ties to her boyfriend who is also a Richmond firefighter and the father of her youngest son.

"It's just ironic because the first EMS call I ever ran in the city was on this same block," Carlos Samuels Sr., Ashley's boyfriend, said.

Ashley died while protecting the couple's young son, who was five at the time. She shielded the boy from gunfire that erupted outside a Hopewell home they were leaving after Thanksgiving in 2019. Neither she or her son were the intended targets of the gunfire.

Her son provided a heartfelt message at Thursday's ceremony.

"We all know that we can just pray about her and think thoughts about her. So, we can be happy times. We can have happy times. Happy days," Carlos Samuel, Jr. said.

The shooting that took Ashley's life remains unsolved.

"My prayer is that the individuals will be brought to justice," Berry said.

Reva Trammell, an 8th District Council member, carried legislation to rename the street in Ashley's honor.

"She's like a sister to me. The few months that I knew her when she would come to the meetings, bring us the information. She was always so friendly. Just down to earth," Trammell said.

Ashley's father said that he hopes that people who see the new sign will take five minutes to pull over and learn his daughter's story.

"And research the name, look at the name, see her picture," Berry said.