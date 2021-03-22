Richmond to rename road after slain firefighter Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to rename a city street in honor of a slain firefighter.

Ashley Nicole Berry, 33, was shot and killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving 2019 while shielding her son from gunfire.

If approved, the 2700 block of Berry Road, off Richmond Highway in South Richmond, would be renamed for the mother of three.

Richmond leaders said they wanted to find a way to honor Berry for her heroism.

Police investigating the shooting said Berry was not the intended target.