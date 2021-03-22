Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond to rename road after slain firefighter Ashley Berry

items.[0].image.alt
Richmond Fire Department
Ashley Berry.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:36:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to rename a city street in honor of a slain firefighter.

Ashley Nicole Berry, 33, was shot and killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving 2019 while shielding her son from gunfire.

If approved, the 2700 block of Berry Road, off Richmond Highway in South Richmond, would be renamed for the mother of three.

Richmond leaders said they wanted to find a way to honor Berry for her heroism.

Police investigating the shooting said Berry was not the intended target.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.