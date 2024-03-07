Shots fired on the interstate: Virginia State Police investigate Henrico road rage shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a road rage shooting on Interstate 295 in Henrico County. The investigation took police to the nearby Hope Village community in a search for clues.

Police said the shooting was reported Wednesday, March 6, at about 7 p.m. along northbound I-295 near Exit 43 (Brook Road).

"A Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound I-295 north when a road rage incident occurred with a red sedan. Just before the vehicles reached Exit 43 on I-295, [someone in] the sedan fired approximately four shots at the Nissan, striking it one time in the passenger side window and exiting through the front windshield," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver of the Nissan was not struck and there are no reported injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police by calling 804-750-8758.

