Why this woman is 'frustrated and pissed' after living 2 months at Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another tenant is coming forward saying she is in disbelief after living for two months at the River Lofts at Tobacco Row.

Dominique Mayton said everything looked put together when she moved into the historic building in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom.

"Within two weeks my bathroom started flooding water and the ceilings were coming in and days there were spots and patches of black mold," Mayton said. " There is a hole in the ceiling and they are going to paint over it like they did the first time I complained."

Mayton said what is even more concerning is that her experience is not unique. CBS 6 has shared the voices of two other tenants with similar issues since December.

Earlier this month CBS 6 shared the story of a mother who said she felt duped by the complex after experiencing similair issues with flooding and mold.

Then in December, another woman said she experienced plumbing issues that left debris behind. At the time, the management company for the complex said both incidents were isolated and they worked to resolve them as quickly as possible.

“I’m frustrated and pissed and I’m disappointed I didn’t know to look into it more," Mayton said. "I honestly just feel cheated and I just feel like it's disheartening."

CBS 6 pressed Brookfield Properties about these tenants' concerns that these incidents are not isolated.

However a spokesperson for the property would not answer our questions.

“When a resident files a maintenance request, we work to resolve them as quickly and thoroughly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Mayton is moving out of the complex just two months after moving in. She said officials gave her just days to decide if she wanted to move out or move to another unit.

She said she is lucky that she can afford to move, but worries about others who cannot.

Mayton said she hopes more people will continue to come forward so the complex will take more action to address the cause of these concerns.

“They need to do better," Mayton said. "They should care more about their tenants and not get people to hush."

