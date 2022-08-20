George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.

Richmonders said they are in disbelief that Principal Riddick Parker is gone, especially because he had been planning and preparing for the first day of school in just 10 days.

The 49-year-old's cause of death has not been released at this time, but sources told CBS6 that Parker died while riding a bike on Friday.

Riddick, a native of Emporia, Virginia, also went on to play in the National Football League for seven seasons. Not only did he play, but he became a Super Bowl Champion in 2001 for the New England Patriots.

He was also a winner when it came to connecting with students and teachers.

“He was such a humble guy. He understood the love for kids, his students and the youth, and wanted them to succeed,” said Ellery Lundy, the President of the Broken Men Foundation.

Lundy said he was in communication with Parker throughout the summer. Parker had the chance to speak at the Broken Men Foundation's graduation in June.

Parker also had plans to launch the mentorship program for young men at George Wythe High School in the upcoming school year.

"It's still breathtaking and hard to rationalize it happened," Lundy said.

Lundy said that he hopes students look at the type of man Parker was and strive to be like him in his honor. He said people should remember him as someone who loved people above and beyond.

“I hope he’s also remembered for taking a chance on students when nobody else may have," Lundy said.

The shock of the suddenness of Parker's loss is also being felt by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Kamras said he was devastated and he gives his full heart and soul to the students of George Wythe.

Kamras said that details will be coming regarding a memorial service and he asked the community to keep Parker's family in their prayers.