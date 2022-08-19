Riddick Parker, Richmond high school principal and Super Bowl champion, has died

RICHMOND, Va. -- Riddick Parker, the principal at George Wythe High School in Richmond and member of the 2001 Super Bowl champion New England Patriot, has died.

The 49-year-old man's cause of death has not been released, however, sources told CBS 6 that Parker died while riding a bicycle.

The circumstances surrounding his death have also not yet been disclosed.

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras confirmed Parker's death in a Friday morning tweet.

"I’m absolutely devastated to share that Riddick Parker, Principal of George Wythe HS, has passed away," Kamras wrote. "Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed. Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers."

CBS 6 featured Parker in a 2019 Building Better Minds report where he related his school leadership style to his football past.

"Game day is a testing day. So, when we get down to the nine-week assessments, we get down to SOL assessments, to us, that's our Super Bowl," then the assistant principal at Armstrong High School in Richmond said. "Teaching is coaching. You're looking at when you're doing wrong, what you can improve upon and then putting together a game plan in place to make sure that happens."

Parker played defensive tackle for seven seasons in the NFL.

The Emporia, Virginia native and University of North Carolina student played for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens from 1997 to 2003.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.