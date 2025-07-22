Richmond residents cautiously optimistic about new chief administrative officer

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents are expressing a mix of hope and skepticism as the city's new Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II begins his tenure, promising to address longstanding concerns about city services and communication.

"To be able to speak to someone, that for me is the hardest thing. You call and send emails or whatever and you hear nothing back. It would be really great to have an open line of communication to those in charge," said Ben Abbott, a Richmond small business owner.

Abbott, who has faced frustration over incorrect water bills, says he's hopeful but reserved about the new administration.

"I'm an optimist, I'm a hopeless romantic but until things are actually presented—we'll have to see," Abbott said.

Donald, who has been in his role for 13 days, says he's been on a "full-blown listening tour," engaging with residents at parks, community meetings, restaurants and even barber shops.

"I was at Mama J's the other day, and a couple of people there told me about all the great things that they think about the city, as well as some of the challenges they have," Donald said. "Right now, I'm just on a full-blown listening tour and as I get to understand more about what people really desire from the city and what they're getting, I'll really be able to help contribute a lot more."

For resident Danny Knotts, the recent transparency about city problems represents an opportunity for improvement.

"The more light you shed on things that are going wrong—I think the greater opportunities that there are to correct them," Knotts said.

Donald acknowledges that public trust is a challenge, especially following the city's water crisis and several controversies within the Department of Finance. Drawing on his experience leading other cities, including his work as Atlanta's chief of staff, Donald says he wants Richmond to do everything "world-class."

"It seems the piece that Richmond was missing was somebody who operationally can connect the dots from the desires of the citizenry and the vision of its leader, the chief, locally elected officials," Donald said. "And so, for me I felt as if I was the person to help both of those parties connect and realize their vision. And when can citizens expect that change? I think they should expect it on day one."

Mayor Danny Avula expressed confidence in Donald's ability to improve city operations.

"I think in so many ways, Odie does bring this kind of beautiful bringing together of understanding our form of government, bringing the heart of this job and then the expertise to really focus on what I think the people of Richmond want more than anything, which is a government that works," Avula said.

Donald says his next steps include meeting with council members and city employees to understand their challenges and resource needs.

