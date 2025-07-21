Richmond’s new CAO says he wants to hear more concerns from residents: 'On a full-blown listening tour'

RICHMOND, Va. — In his first 13 days as Richmond’s chief administrative officer, Odie Donald II says he's been listening to residents' concerns for their city.

At a Monday press conference, Donald said he has talked with Richmonders at parks, a community meeting, a restaurant, a barber shop and a convenience store.

“I was at Mama J’s the other day, and a couple of people there told me about all the great things that they think about the city, as well as some of the challenges they have,” Donald said. “So, right now, I’m just on a full-blown listening tour and as I get to understand more about what people really desire from the city and what they’re getting, I’ll really be able to help contribute a lot more.”

As Donald has been listening, he’s been thinking about the accessibility of government services, he said. He wants Richmond to “do everything not only best-in-class, but world-class.”

Someone told him at a barbershop that they wanted to host food trucks on Hull Street Road but didn’t understand the permitting process. Another person told him they were trying to get business permits up and running.

“I call it the nuts and bolts of government, and that’s access to services and understanding how to access something, how to pay for things, how to receive your service in a very quick and easy way,” Donald said. “[That] is something that I’ve heard a few times.”

Donald said his role is to connect people’s wants to city leaders’ visions.

His next step, he said, is to talk with city employees and learn what challenges they face and what resources they need.

He said he has already talked with council member Kenya Gibson, who abstained from the vote to approve Donald and represents the 3rd district, about her concerns.

“It’s important to understand where those folks sit and feel so you know how to be able to help satisfy some of those needs,” Donald said.

He said he knows public trust is a challenge for the city. To him, though, it’s a challenge that listening and common understanding can solve.

Donald said his experience leading other cities can help Richmond. He previously served as Atlanta’s chief of staff, county administrator for Augustia, Georgia and city manager of South Fulton, Georgia. Donald also worked for Washington, D.C.’s government, according to his LinkedIn page .

“Us making sure that Richmond uses all of its geographic advantages to the benefit of our citizens is really my key focus,” he said. “But I’m aware of the problems. Don’t ever think that I’m not.”

At the Monday press briefing, Mayor Danny Avula said he wanted Donald as his chief administrative officer because he understands how Richmond’s government works and wants to create opportunities for its citizens.

“I think in so many ways, Odie does bring this kind of beautiful bringing together of understanding our form of government, bringing the heart of this job and then the expertise to really focus on what I think the people of Richmond want more than anything, which is a government that works,” Avula said.

Donald said he will continue embedding himself in the community and hearing from people, possibly by coaching some basketball.

“Don't be surprised if you see me coaching a little rec basketball or some other things to get engaged with the community, as well,” Donald said.

