City council confirms Odie Donald II as Richmond's new Chief Administrative Officer

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council confirmed Odie Donald II as the city's next Chief Administrative Officer on Monday night.

Donald is coming to Richmond from Atlanta, where he is currently serving as Mayor Andre Dickens' chief of staff.

“I’m honored by the council's confirmation, and deeply grateful to Mayor Avula for the opportunity to serve. From day one, we’ll hit the ground running – focused on building a thriving City Hall that supports the community and delivers for Richmond’s families. There’s important work ahead, and I’m looking forward to partnering with the Mayor, Council, and approximately 4,000 dedicated employees to get the business of the city done,” Donald said.

Mayor Danny Avula announced Donald's nomination on Friday after a national search.

“I am absolutely thrilled with this evening’s City Council confirmation of my nominee for Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Odie Donald II. With his confirmation, Richmond gains a talented and experienced public administrator whose life story reflects our city’s highest aspirations,” Avula said. “Odie brings both strong management and deep compassion, a combination that’s essential to building a thriving Richmond. His belief in the power of local government to uplift and transform communities, and his experience doing so, are exactly what we need right now."

Donald will start on July 9, according to a news release from the mayor.

