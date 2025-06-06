Odie Donald II announced as Mayor Avula's nominee for Richmond's Chief Administrative Officer

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday, Mayor Danny Avula announced Odie Donald II as his nominee for Richmond's Chief Administrative Officer.

Donald is currently the chief of staff for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and, according to a release from the mayor's office, brings significant municipal leadership experience to the role.

Prior to his position in Atlanta, Donald served as city administrator for both South Fulton and Augusta-Richmond County in Georgia. During his tenure in Augusta, he improved bond ratings, managed over $150 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and spearheaded major economic development and transparency initiatives.

“Odie Donald is a talented and experienced public administrator with a compelling life story that speaks to Richmond’s highest aspirations. He believes in effective and responsible public management, and in the necessity of local government to uplift and transform lives. His combination of strong management and deep compassion is exactly what is needed to realize our vision of a thriving Richmond that leaves no one behind,” Mayor Avula said.

Donald holds a bachelor's degree in history and a master's in business administration from Georgia State University.

Under Richmond's city charter, the mayor appoints a chief administrative officer to handle personnel decisions, financial and administrative duties, and develop close relationships with the city council.

Avula will present an expedited resolution for Donald's appointment to the council on Monday, with a proposed salary of $365,000 a year and a start date of July 9.

The council will vote Monday on whether to approve the mayor's selection.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube