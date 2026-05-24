Veteran cyclists pass through Richmond on a 1,000-mile ride to Ground Zero in New York City

RICHMOND, Va. — About 20 wounded veterans passed through Richmond Saturday as part of the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride 250, a 1,000-mile cycling journey from Jacksonville, Florida to Ground Zero in New York City — timed to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The group is divided into four teams of 20 warriors, each riding 250 miles of the route. The Richmond leg took riders along the Capital Trail from Williamsburg before arriving in the city. The group is headed to Fredericksburg on Sunday before riding into Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day, where they will pass the Pentagon, participate in the Memorial Day parade and take part in a wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jonas Harmon, associate director of the Soldier Ride program for Wounded Warrior Project, said the ride is about more than miles.

"It's an opportunity for these warriors to prove to themselves that they can still do challenging things, still can go out there and do hard things beyond their injuries and illnesses," Harmon said.

Harmon said the energy among the riders has been remarkable despite the physical demands of the journey.

"These guys are tired. They've ridden 125 miles so far and you wouldn't know. Listen to that energy," Harmon said. "Movement's medicine and I wanna show them that."

Harmon, whose family has deep military roots, said the ride is deeply personal.

"Next to being a father, this is hands down the greatest thing that I'll do in my life — being out here with these veterans that sacrificed so much for our country and helping them see that life can be pretty awesome if you get out there and you just keep moving," Harmon said.

Navy veterans Amy and Brian Rulifson traveled from Esko, Minnesota, to take part in the ride. The couple, who met while serving on the West Coast, said the ride carries special meaning this year.

"There's a lot of people who can't be here with us. We've lost shipmates and things like that over the years and they can't be here, so for us to have the honor to be able to be out here and to participate in this means a lot," Amy Rulifson said.

Brian Rulifson said the ride has also helped him find community after leaving the military.

"When I got out, when I retired, it was really difficult to find somewhere to fit in again, somewhere to find that camaraderie again, and Wounded Warrior Project definitely helps do that," Brian Rulifson said.

The couple encouraged any veteran in the Richmond area to look into the organization's programs, which include mental health support, financial education, physical health and wellness and adaptive sports — all at no cost to veterans.

"Don't let your fears hold you back. Don't let what you think are your shortcomings hold you back because you're not right. This is the place for you," Brian Rulifson said.

Veterans can learn more and sign up at woundedwarriorproject.org or through the Wounded Warrior Project app. The public can follow the ride's progress on social media at WWP on most social channels.

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