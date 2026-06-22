Woodland Heights Tiny Porch Concert series brings neighbors together with live music

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond summertime tradition returned this weekend as the Woodland Heights Tiny Porch Concert Series resumed.

Launched in spring 2023 by a group of neighbors, the free concert series brings live music to front porches in the South Richmond neighborhood.

Each event features three “host porches,” with two musical acts performing at each location over the course of the evening. The rotating schedule encourages concertgoers to stroll between porches, explore the neighborhood, and connect with new and familiar faces.

"It’s a really great opportunity for the community to come together, listen to some music … the kids can run around, the adults can run around and play and listen to some awesome music coming straight from the community,” said Richmond musician and attendee Mark Spewak. “We always make time for it, and it’s always tons of fun.”

Spewak, whose band Brandywine Cut will perform Aug. 16, said the series exemplifies Richmond’s do-it-yourself music culture, which often fills gaps and finds ways to thrive without formal infrastructure.

Richmond musician and Woodland Heights Tiny Porch Concert attendee Mark Spewak

“When there’s a void, people tend to fill it,” he said. “If there’s something that isn’t just being procured for us, people will take that initiative and make it happen.”

The gatherings are designed to highlight different pockets of Woodland Heights. Locations rotate month to month, giving neighbors an opportunity to experience the neighborhood’s character street by street.

“There’s a different flavor in different parts of the neighborhood,” Spewak said.

Organizers emphasize that the concerts are hosted on private property and run entirely by volunteers. Guests are reminded to prepare for an outdoor setting, watch their step, and look out for one another.

The July 19 lineup includes:

700 W 25th St.

5p – Cyrus X

6p – Rikki Rakki

514 W 25th St.

5:30p – The Wellbillies

6:30p – Erin Lunsford

611 W 24th St.

6p – Deb Saidel

7p – Jordan Rein

On Aug. 16, headliners will include Jack Jones, Woody Woodworth, HOTPANTS, the Brandywine Cut, and more.

While the music is the draw, Spewak said the true magic is in the community.

“Live music is important … but also, what other excuse to get outside and get to know your neighbors? It’s just an awesome reason to come together.”

For more information, visit tinyporchconcerts.org.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.