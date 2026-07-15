❄️⛄CarMax Park to host new immersive holiday experience 'WINTERWORLD' in 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — "WINTERWORLD," a new immersive holiday event, will have its inaugural year at CarMax Park in 2026, organizers announced Wednesday.

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, CarMax Park will be transformed into a winter destination.

Visitors can see a stadium-wide holiday lighting display, go ice skating, scoot down a six-lane ice slide, ride a Ferris wheel, shop in the holiday retail village and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Seasonal food and beverage will be available for purchase, and guests over 21 can enjoy the 21-and-older lounge.

WINTERWORLD will also be home to the tallest Christmas tree in Richmond.

"CarMax Park was always envisioned to be a year-round destination for the Richmond community," said Chris Yancey, President of 804Live. "With WINTERWORLD, our goal is to completely transform the venue into an immersive, holiday-themed experience for the entire family. We hope guests will create lasting memories, celebrate seasonal traditions and make WINTERWORLD part of their holiday celebrations for years to come."

"WINTERWORLD is much more than a holiday festival," said Lou DiBella, managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "It's about creating a new Christmastime tradition for our neighbors and the entire greater Richmond area, providing a reason for people to visit Richmond during the holidays, supporting our local economy and giving families a place to build traditions for generations to come."

Organizers expect to welcome more than 75,000 visitors. WINTERWORLD is envisioned as an annual tradition, with plans to expand in future years.

More information, including ticket pricing, themed programming, entertainment, special events and New Year's Eve celebrations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

A ticket presale is planned for August, with public ticket sales expected to start in September. Click here for more information.

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