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Person dies after double shooting in Whitcomb Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Person dead after Whitcomb Court shooting
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RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead after a double shooting in Whitcomb Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to Bethel Street overnight Sunday into Monday. Two victims were taken to an area hospital, where one of them died from their injuries.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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