Police investigate gunfire near Richmond apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire near West Marshall Street and Brook Road in downtown Richmond.

Officers responded to the District Square apartment around 10:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that two juveniles were arguing when the gunfire erupted before they got away.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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