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Police investigate gunfire near Richmond apartment building

Shots fired at Richmond apartment building, Crime Insider reports
Shots fired at Richmond apartment building, Crime Insider reports
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire near West Marshall Street and Brook Road in downtown Richmond.

Officers responded to the District Square apartment around 10:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that two juveniles were arguing when the gunfire erupted before they got away.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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