Ren Faire fans celebrate fierce women in history at Warriors in Bloom

RICHMOND, Va. — Virago Alley brought its Warriors in Bloom event back to Agecroft Hall & Gardens on August 1 and 2 for a second year, celebrating fierce women throughout history with historical costumes, music, food and live demonstrations.

"Warriors in Bloom is a celebration of fierce viragos in history," said Amanda Robinson, founder of Virago Alley and Gallery5. "While it's Ren Fair adjacent, it's an afternoon that celebrates the mission of our organization, as well as bringing history to life and telling the stories of fierce rebels and women who defied conventions."

WTVR Amanda Robinson, founder of Virago Alley and Gallery5

Attendees encountered historical figures brought to life, including Queen Summa, described as the first monarch of the Khmer dynasty; Queen Boudica of the Iceni tribe, an ancient Celtic warrior queen; and Rani Durgavati, Queen Regent from the 1500s in modern-day India.

Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens, described the crowd as a mix of history lovers, costume enthusiasts and fans of historical martial arts.

"It all comes together, and it's a really lovely, mellow, festive crowd here today," Kenny-Urban said. "So it's a special day for Agecroft."

Kenny-Urban noted the unique history of the venue itself.

"Agecroft Hall is actually a Tudor manor house built in the 16th century in Lancashire, England, and then in the 1920s, purchased by a Richmonder, dismantled, crated up, shipped over to America, and adaptively rebuilt here on the banks of the James," Kenny-Urban said.

WTVR Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Richmond, Va.

Robinson said the success of the Richmond Renaissance Fair — which drew 17,000 people over two days — has helped grow the nonprofit and fund new initiatives.

"It's allowed us to sign the lease on two locations: one that is going to be dedicated to education. So, starting in September, we'll be unveiling our educational programming as well as our grand opening in conjunction with Richmond's First Fridays Art Walk," Robinson said.

Robinson said Virago Alley has also taken over the upstairs of Gallery5 in historic Jackson Ward and secured a warehouse to build more expansive sets for the Richmond Renaissance Fair.

Bizhan Khodabandeh, head of educational programming at Virago Alley, said the organization hopes to build a community centered on hands-on, historical creativity.

"It's great to see the smiles. It's great to see people get excited and learn about things," Khodabandeh said. "We're hoping that we're going to build this community of people that like to make things using historical materials and supplies instead of like you know being hyper fixated on digital media."

Ash Moore, managing director of Virago Alley, said the event reflects something larger than history and costumes.

WTVR Ash Moore, managing director

"Having an opportunity for people to come together right now is really important, and finding ways for people to build connection and community right now is everything, and it's just a true testament to the power of the arts and the power that our community has when we really come together," Moore said.

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