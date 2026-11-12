Richmond walk honors Capital Run Club founder Jack Oppenheim: 'Dream big. It's possible'

RICHMOND, Va. — Jack Oppenheim led a life those around him say exuded love, making his death a huge loss for the Richmond community.

The 27-year-old and founder of Capital Run Club was one of two men killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Henrico. On Wednesday, more than 100 of those who were touched by Oppenheim's light came together to honor him.

Two killed in crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County, police say

"Bright light taken away unexpectedly, tragically," his father, Lee Oppenheim, said.

Lee Oppenheim called the gathering a testament to the type of person his son was to everyone, including those he barely knew.

"Jack was an amazing kid. He had indomitable spirit," Lee Oppenheim said.

WTVR Lee Oppenheim

"I'm saddened that he got taken away from us all, but I'm glad that he had the opportunity to be your friend and your friend and his friend and her friend," he said.

The group started and ended their walk in front of Cochiloco, a spot the run club often met at.

"I was like I hope I don't get lost and he was like just follow me, just follow me all roads lead to Cochiloco," one club member said.

While the walk carried the weight of a massive loss, each step taken by those in attendance was a reminder of Oppenheim's passion for living a life of purpose and helping those around him along the way.

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"I see community. I see people of all ages, all races coming together here tonight for, for my son, but really they're coming together for one another because it's the community that is most important," Lee Oppenheim said.

"He wanted everybody to be heard and he said dream big, it's possible," he said.

Those who knew Oppenheim remembered him for his warmth and his character.

"He was incredibly kind," one friend said.

"He was one of the most welcoming people I've ever met," another said.

"He was just a fantastic light and we're going to miss him a lot," a friend said.

Oppenheim also pushed those around him to reach further.

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"He motivated me to do a few races I didn't want to do," a run club member said.

Jack's father says they plan on creating a scholarship fund in Jack's honor.



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