Police arrest fifth suspected related to shooting outside VSU

RICHMOND, Va. — A fifth person is now facing charges related to a shooting at VSU.

Chesterfield Police said around 1:30 a.m. on August 15, they were called to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street. Officers found five people with gunshot wounds outside the Virginia State University dormitories.

All five victims were sent to hospitals. They range in ages from 17 to 23. One man has critical injuries, while the others are not considered "life threatening."

The investigation identified Camron Harris, 19, of Henrico as one suspect. On August 15, Harris was taken into custody and sent to the Chesterfield County Jail. Police obtained a total of eight felony warrants. Four are for malicious wounding, and four are for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained.

On August 17, Chesterfield Police then got a misdemeanor warrant for Ja’niah Johnson, 19, of Maryland, for accessory after the fact. On August 18, she turned herself in.

Detectives said they have been reviewing hundreds of hours of video footage from security cameras. Detectives determined that Ronnell Parham Jr., 21, of Petersburg discharged a firearm out of a motor vehicle during this incident. On September 9, detectives obtained warrants for Parham Jr. On September 10, Parham was taken into custody. Parham Jr. was shot and sent to a hospital in critical condition. He is not a student at the University.

On October 2, a search warrant was executed at a home in the City of Richmond. Narzhea Patron, 18, of Richmond was taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered during the search warrant. Patron is currently charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He was sent to the Chesterfield County Jail where he is being held without bond. Patron is not a student at VSU.

On October 8, another search warrant was executed and Amari Morris, 18, of Richmond was taken into custody. A firearm was found at the home. Morris is charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Morris was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail where he is being held without bond. Morris is not a student at VSU.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6