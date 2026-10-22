VMHC offers free admission during Halloween trick-or-treating

RICHMOND, Va. — Families can get an early start on Halloween with free candy, activities and a chance to explore the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.

The museum's annual Trick or Treat event returns for a fourth year on Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., bringing together more than 30 local nonprofits for a free, family-friendly evening of Halloween fun on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

“We always try to do it the week before Halloween to give families that incentive to like get double use out of those Halloween costumes,” said Sam Florer, the museum's director of public programs.

Participating organizations will set up spooky stations throughout the museum, where children can trick-or-treat for candy and other free giveaways.

The event will also feature crafts, games, a Halloween band, a bounce house and a trackless train. Families can watch historic chocolate-making demonstrations, grab a bite from a food truck or visit the museum's cafe.

Admission is free, including access to the museum's galleries, which will remain open until 7 p.m.

Visitors can also explore Barbie: A Cultural Icon, a new exhibition tracing the doll's 65-year history through fashion, media and cultural changes.

"We are providing a safe opportunity for families and kids to come and trick or treat to 30-plus different nonprofit partners," Florer said. “I would say our trunk or treat is unique because you have the opportunity to get candy and then to go upstairs into our museum exhibits for free, especially with Barbie: A Cultural Icon on display. You know that's a huge hit with kids.”

Florer said the museum is partnering with Mars Snacking to give away more than 50,000 pieces of candy.

The event is designed to bring the Richmond community together while introducing families to organizations across the region.

"We want to be that place to provide that safe and free opportunity for people to come and get into the Halloween spirit with their fellow Richmonders," Florer said.

The museum welcomed nearly 100,000 people to its events during Richmond Sailfest and Illumination in June, which was also the most-attended month ever for the museum. Florer said the Halloween event is another opportunity for people who visited then, or have never been to the museum, to experience its exhibits and learn about the history of the Commonwealth.

Participating Partners:



Agecroft Hall and Gardens

Born 2B Great Recovery

Children's Museum of Richmond

Department of Emergency Communications Preparedness & Response

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Hanover Museum of History & Culture

Henrico County Public Library

Historic Richmond

Library of Virginia

Maymont

Poe Museum

Preservation Virginia

Richmond Animal League

Richmond Family Magazine

Richmond Kickers

Richmond Public Library

Richmond SPCA

Richmond Symphony

St. John's Church Foundation

The American Civil War Museum

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of VA

The Branch Museum of Design

The Valentine

VCU EMPOWER Youth Lab

VCU Virtual Curation Lab

Virginia Department of Historic Resources

Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia War Memorial

VMFA

Wilton House Museum

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance

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