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Free events for kids (and Tom) at Virginia Museum of History and Culture this summer in Richmond

Front Lawn Fun at Virginia Museum of History and Culture
Front Lawn Fun at Virginia Museum of History and Culture
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond is hosting Front Lawn Fun every Tuesday this month, offering free, all-ages activities for families looking to keep kids entertained and learning over the summer.

The events run from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday.

Anna Carter, with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, said the activities are designed to connect children with history and cultures from around the world.

"We show games from the past, different countries, as well as some clearly like modern ones that maybe people are familiar with, that's just a way of kids sort of exploring what play looks like everywhere else and back in history," Carter said. "We have games from Korea, from Japan, from India, lots of really fun activities for kids to try out for the first time, likely."

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