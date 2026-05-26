Police ID 2 men killed in Richmond apartment shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have released the names of two men killed in a late‑night shooting inside a Southwood community home last week.

Police said James Belcher III, 26, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Isaiah Jackson, 26, of Richmond, died later at a local hospital after being shot.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Treehaven Drive, off Hull Street Road, at approximately 11:12 p.m. on Friday, May 22, for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found both men inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the double homicide.

“No suspects have been identified at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective Sullivan at 804-646‑3929 or call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780‑1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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