Richmond veterans walk this weekend aims to prevent suicide and build community

RICHMOND, Va. — A walk in Richmond this weekend is bringing veterans, active duty service members, and their families together to prevent suicide, build community and honor those who gave their lives in service to the country.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Alexander Taylor, an organizer with the Military Retiree Club, said the event carries a clear purpose.

"To give veterans, service members and family members an opportunity to walk together as we bring awareness to suicide prevention," Taylor said. "And this is also a post-Memorial Day event to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their country."

Taylor said suicide remains one of the most pressing issues facing the military community, and that connection is one of the most powerful tools to combat it.

"One way to prevent suicide is to give veterans the information they need," Taylor said. "Give them a sense of purpose, give them an opportunity to walk together, to talk with each other... to communicate about things that are going on in their lives and the same camaraderie we used to have when serving with each other."

For those who may be struggling in silence, Taylor said the message is simple.

"There's an old Army concept, one team, one fight. Together, we're stronger. Let's come together. If you need help, get help," Taylor said.

Taylor said the event is open to more than just veterans. A platoon from Fort Lee is expected to attend, and family members are welcome.

"This walk is more than just a walk, it's more than just a suicide prevention program, it's an opportunity for us to come together for a great cause and commemorate and honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice," Taylor said.

His message to all who plan to attend is one of unity.

"You are not alone. Veterans matter. They matter because of what they did in the past, they matter because of what they're doing currently, and they matter because of what they will do in the future," Taylor said.

The walk begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Dominion parking lot at 120 Tredegar Street in Richmond. CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels will be walking with participants at the event.

Those who cannot attend in person can support the cause or join at the Military Retiree Club's website, which also includes suicide prevention resources. Registration for the walk is available at the same address.

If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health challenges, you can reach the free Crisis Lifeline anytime by calling or texting 988.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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