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Richmond groups collect donations for Venezuela earthquake victims: 'It's completely gone'

Ven Conmigo and Cochiloco are accepting donations of food, supplies and medicine Saturday as Venezuela's death toll rises to 1,430.
Venezuelans took the search for missing loved ones into their own hands in the aftermath of back-to-back earthquakes. They cited the scarcity of government rescuers as they tried Friday to find people buried in collapsed buildings. Meanwhile, the human toll of the disaster climbed to at least 920 dead and more than 51,000 missing. Citizens digging through the rubble of their homes said they have seen few state rescue teams in the areas hit hardest by the devastating 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes that struck late Wednesday. That's despite authorities projecting an image of a robust government response.
Venezuelans take search for missing into their own hands as earthquake death toll climbs
DraftRichmond groups collect donations for Venezuela earthquake victims
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RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond food truck owner and two local organizations are collecting donations Saturday for victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela three days ago, as the death toll climbed to 1,430 and families reported at least 68,900 people missing.

Nonprofit Ven Conmigo and restaurant Cochiloco are accepting donations of non-perishable food, hygiene products, baby supplies, pet supplies, medicines, clothing, shoes, protein bars and first aid and emergency supplies from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cochiloco in Scott's Addition.

The drive comes as rescuers and civilians in Venezuela's state of La Guaira searched for survivors using shovels, heavy equipment, ropes and bare hands atop mounds of toppled concrete. The state is one of the hardest hit by the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes.

APTOPIX Venezuela Earthquake

International News

Frustration grows in Venezuela as earthquake death toll reaches 1,430

AP via Scripps News Group

Arnaldo Goita, owner of the Richmond food truck On the Grill RVA, is supporting the relief effort and said the disaster is personal for him.

"It affects me a lot and I was just there two months ago. And everything that I'm looking in the news, every building I saw it, the airport that I got devastated, I was there," Goita said. "The room where I stayed in Caracas, where I slept, both walls came down. I have a cousin that he almost lost his two daughters. His building came down completely."

Goita said he has been sending money directly to family members in Venezuela who are helping with relief efforts on the ground.

"I have cousins buying water. They just bought a case of safety glasses for people to work and do the effort... I have another friend that actually I sent money to him and they bought some concrete. They're trying to repair some water leaks and whatnot," Goita said.

He said monetary donations [click here to donate] move faster than physical goods and urged people to consider giving directly to Ven Conmigo.

"Physical stuff are going to take a lot longer to get there than actual money that we can transfer there right now," Goita said.

On the Grill RVA is also donating $2 from every arepa sold toward Venezuelan relief efforts.

Goita said he returned to Venezuela for the first time in 10 years just two months ago and described a country that had improved significantly — only to see it devastated.

"We went to La Guaira, we walked, we ate on a restaurant in front of the ocean," Goita said. "Everything was beautiful and now everything we're seeing that all is gone, it's completely gone and we need help."

Goita said the United States had already sent aircraft to assist with relief efforts in Venezuela.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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