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VDOT inspecting Willey Bridge in Richmond after damage reported

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WTVR
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation crews are inspecting the Willey Bridge after someone reported structural damage to a wall beneath the bridge, visible from Cherokee Road.

The bridge connects Parham Road in Henrico's West End to Chippenham Parkway in South Richmond over the James River.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, all lanes remain open to traffic.

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No injuries have been reported. It is not yet known how long ago the wall panel collapsed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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