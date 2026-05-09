VCU graduates more than 5,100 Rams at Richmond commencement ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 5,100 Virginia Commonwealth University students received their degrees Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Former General Motors CEO Rick Wagoner, who grew up in Richmond and graduated from J.R. Tucker High School, told graduates they're uniquely prepared for an era of unprecedented change.

"VCU didn't just give you an education. It gave you real-world awareness and resilience," Wagoner said during the commencement ceremony. "In this era of rapid change, the world you are entering is a lot like your experience at VCU: always busy, sometimes unpredictable, with frequent small or maybe even big changes from time to time."

Wagoner, who received the Edward A. Wayne Medal with his wife Kathy for outstanding contributions to VCU, addressed graduates representing 35 states, Washington D.C., and 41 countries.

The ceremony honored approximately 3,300 undergraduate degree recipients, 1,000 master's degree graduates, more than 330 first-professional degree earners and nearly 300 doctoral degree recipients.

Among the graduates was Laila Aljamili, a biology major with a chemistry minor who plans to pursue a master's degree in physics before attending law school.

WTVR VCU grad Laila Aljamili

Aljamili, who was on the pre-med track, said she valued VCU's diversity and abundant opportunities.

"I really enjoyed being a student here and I will miss it a lot," she said. "There's so many opportunities here, all the different programs."

WTVR Psychology graduate Eric Field

Psychology graduate Eric Field said VCU's integration with Richmond enhanced his college experience, while criminal justice and homeland security double-major Ure Nwokoji credited joining the track club with helping him build connections and become more comfortable in the university environment.

WTVR VCU grad Ure Nwokoji

VCU President Michael Rao told graduates the university helped shape them with "a unique brand of critical thinking that cannot be found anywhere else."

"We have tried not to give you a script to follow," Rao said. "What we tried to do is give you the independence to write your own story."

Wagoner encouraged graduates to embrace the changing world ahead, noting their VCU experience has prepared them to "thrive in this changing world" and "indeed lead, in this exciting new future that is upon us."

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