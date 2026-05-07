Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Brendan King Richmond Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Richmond News

Actions

Have you seen VA Trinket Box? It's spreading joy in Richmond.

Inspired by a Philadelphia concept, the free trinket exchange boxes are popping up across Richmond and beyond, offering small moments of joy to anyone who finds them.
New Kent Winery loses almost all of its grapes after late Virginia frost: 'We need you'
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A walk through Richmond's Historic Jackson Ward neighborhood might lead to a surprising discovery: whimsy in a box.

In January, Tori Matoska installed the first VA Trinket Box on East Clay Street near the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The concept, founded by Philly Trinket Trove, is simple: "Give a trinket, take a trinket."

"I was visiting my boyfriend's family in Philly and stumbled upon this and thought it felt so Richmond," Matoska said.

Meredith Fotovat, the project's curator and community monitor, helps maintain the box located across the street from her Golden Hour salon.

"I think things are really serious in the world right now, and people are struggling," Fotovat said. "I think having a little sparkle, a little joy, that's just there for the sake of joy."

NEW SCOTTVA Trinket Box.png
Meredith Fotovat discusses the VA Trinket Box concept.

The boxes — including one near Fox Elementary in the Fan and one in the Town of Ashland — are filled with small figurines, stickers, and jewelry.

"We don't make any money off of it. You don't have to do a fair trade. Sometimes you get a nicer thing than you leave, and it's just purely fun. I think people need that right now," Fotovat said.

Fotovat said the boxes symbolize an involved community and offer a unique escape to visitors of the city.

"Down here in Jackson Ward, there's so many small businesses. A lot of Black owned, a lot of women owned small businesses. This is a neighborhood that I wish more people would walk around in," she said. "This street, to me, is just so wholesome, and I just love to see people like enjoying the city."

The public is encouraged to visit the boxes and add to the collection but are asked not to donate any trash or food.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA