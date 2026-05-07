Have you seen VA Trinket Box? It's spreading joy in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — A walk through Richmond's Historic Jackson Ward neighborhood might lead to a surprising discovery: whimsy in a box.

In January, Tori Matoska installed the first VA Trinket Box on East Clay Street near the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The concept, founded by Philly Trinket Trove, is simple: "Give a trinket, take a trinket."

"I was visiting my boyfriend's family in Philly and stumbled upon this and thought it felt so Richmond," Matoska said.

Meredith Fotovat, the project's curator and community monitor, helps maintain the box located across the street from her Golden Hour salon.

"I think things are really serious in the world right now, and people are struggling," Fotovat said. "I think having a little sparkle, a little joy, that's just there for the sake of joy."

WTVR Meredith Fotovat discusses the VA Trinket Box concept.

The boxes — including one near Fox Elementary in the Fan and one in the Town of Ashland — are filled with small figurines, stickers, and jewelry.

"We don't make any money off of it. You don't have to do a fair trade. Sometimes you get a nicer thing than you leave, and it's just purely fun. I think people need that right now," Fotovat said.

Fotovat said the boxes symbolize an involved community and offer a unique escape to visitors of the city.

"Down here in Jackson Ward, there's so many small businesses. A lot of Black owned, a lot of women owned small businesses. This is a neighborhood that I wish more people would walk around in," she said. "This street, to me, is just so wholesome, and I just love to see people like enjoying the city."

The public is encouraged to visit the boxes and add to the collection but are asked not to donate any trash or food.

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