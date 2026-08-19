Out-of-town developer picks up church-apartments conversion project in Union Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — With a new developer taking on the apartment conversion and an initial batch of townhomes completed and hitting the market, a 2-year-old effort to transform a Union Hill church property into a residential enclave has picked up momentum and is well underway along Venable Street.

The plan to convert the former Great Hope Baptist Church building at Venable and 21st streets into 19 apartments is back on with the addition of Lightwell Development, a Hampton Roads-based firm led by principal Tim Foley that bought into the project earlier this year.

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