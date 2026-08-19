Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Richmond News

Actions

Out-of-town developer picks up church-apartments conversion project in Union Hill

VenableChurchTHs4.jpg
WTVR via Richmond BizSense
VenableChurchTHs4.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — With a new developer taking on the apartment conversion and an initial batch of townhomes completed and hitting the market, a 2-year-old effort to transform a Union Hill church property into a residential enclave has picked up momentum and is well underway along Venable Street.

The plan to convert the former Great Hope Baptist Church building at Venable and 21st streets into 19 apartments is back on with the addition of Lightwell Development, a Hampton Roads-based firm led by principal Tim Foley that bought into the project earlier this year.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA