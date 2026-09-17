Two Richmond men in long-term recovery team up to help veterans and others find a path to healing

Two men in long-term recovery have turned their personal struggles with addiction into a shared mission to help others heal.

Wade Rungee has been clean and sober for 34 years. Frank Bellanger III's clean date is Feb. 8, 2019. Both men are now in long-term recovery after battling addiction, and both have turned their pain into purpose.

"I'm a recovering alcoholic, saved by the grace of God. Uh, while I was a Marine," Rungee said.

Bellanger's road to recovery began even earlier in life.

"Started doing drugs with my mom when I was 12 years old," Bellanger said.

For Rungee, the consequences of addiction were severe.

"Alcohol was destroying my life, and, uh, I thought it was just part of the culture, but actually what it was doing, it was killing me," Rungee said.

A therapist's words became a turning point for Bellanger.

"I worked with an amazing therapist. He left me with the parting words that said, Frank, you've been fighting for the wrong side your entire life. Now it's time to fight for the right side," Bellanger said.

More than 15 years ago, Rungee started M3 Church, and out of it, M3 Bridge Recovery was created — a program that provides resources and housing for those in recovery.

"We have a safe place they can come to and ask for help confidentially," Rungee said.

In 2020, Bellanger started Starfish Recovery and Wellness, aiming to help those who want to beat their addiction.

"We strive to save and help as many people as we possibly can," Bellanger said.

It was Rungee's dedication to helping people overcome addiction — with a special focus on supporting veterans — that brought the two men together. Bellanger's grandfather was a Korean War veteran.

"He's my hero, and so, um, in his honor and legacy, you know, I called Pastor Wade. I wanna make a contribution and I want you to help, you know, as many veterans as you can," Bellanger said.

Rungee described what that support makes possible.

"They're able to help us continue to serve our community, help other veterans, put shirts, uh, clothes on their back, food on our table, get them, uh, to appointments, get a roof over their head and get them the help they need because they deserve it," Rungee said.

Bellanger said Rungee is filling a critical gap in care for veterans in the Richmond area.

"We're stronger together. We're better together, and the recovery community here in Richmond need people like Pastor Wade," Bellanger said.

With September being National Recovery Month, both men hope to encourage anyone struggling with addiction that they are loved and that their life can change for the better with one decision.

"As a person who used to use puddle water off the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey to shoot their dope. If I can do it, anybody can," Bellanger said.

"The best life you can imagine. Recovery is so much better," Bellanger said.

"It starts with a yes. All it, all it takes is for you to say, help me," Rungee said.

Rungee added that his own journey continues to serve as a model for others.

"I have been living this out one day at a time trying to show people they can overcome and be victorious," Rungee said.

To connect with M3 Bridge Recovery, call 804-986-9970. To reach Starfish Recovery and Wellness, call 804-442-7968.

