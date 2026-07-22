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New Richmond restaurant moving into former Criterion Cinemas space next to Movieland

The former Criterion Cinemas building at the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex
Richmond BizSense
The former Criterion Cinemas building at the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex.
The former Criterion Cinemas building at the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex
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RICHMOND, Va. -- After going dark during the pandemic, there’s movement at the former Criterion Cinemas building at the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex, and signs point to a new restaurant swooping in.

A handful of building permits filed with the city beginning in the spring show the shuttered 5,300-square-foot space at 1331 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. is being converted into Tribeca Kitchen, a new deli concept by Inflight Provisions, a local catering company that specializes in providing meals for private aviation customers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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