New Richmond restaurant moving into former Criterion Cinemas space next to Movieland

RICHMOND, Va. -- After going dark during the pandemic, there’s movement at the former Criterion Cinemas building at the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex, and signs point to a new restaurant swooping in.

A handful of building permits filed with the city beginning in the spring show the shuttered 5,300-square-foot space at 1331 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. is being converted into Tribeca Kitchen, a new deli concept by Inflight Provisions, a local catering company that specializes in providing meals for private aviation customers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.